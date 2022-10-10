Phillip to continue as TTCB East Zone chairman

Joseph Sam Phillip -

JOSEPH SAM Phillip has been reelection unopposed as chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) East Zone on September 30.

Other members of the executive, for the term 2022-2026, are Kenneth Samuel (secretary), Sharaz Mohammed (vice-chairman) and Jeewan Seeraj (treasurer). The other members were reelected unopposed.

In a recent interview, Phillip said, "I would like to thank Almighty God, my family who supported me, and all the clubs from the Zone, and well-wishers."

Asked about the first course of action by the executive, Phillip replied, "We have been doing a good job. We are hoping to have a pre-season because, with the pandemic, we were not able to have cricket for (almost two years), so we're looking to do a full (season) and to continue to improve the cricket; also to continue to come together in the interest of cricket."

In September, Phillip mentioned that, if reelected, this would be his last term as an executive member of the TTCB East Zone.