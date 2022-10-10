Minor flooding in central, south Trinidad

In this file photo, a man walks alongside a woman who rides a bicycle through flood waters in Katwaroo Branch Trace in Penal following heavy showers. -

AS the country was under a yellow-level adverse weather alert on Sunday, some areas of central and south Trinidad experienced flooding.

These areas included Couva, Carapichaima, Claxton Bay, and Penal.

Councillor for Claxton Bay/Pointe-a-Pierre Shazeeda Nadia Khan Mohammed told Newsday it was mostly street flooding that happened in her area.

“Claxton Bay is under sea level, eh, so once the tide is high and rain falls, that’s what happens.

“Some persons got water on their premises but no losses or anything like that.”

She said the main cause of street flooding there is poor drainage along the main road.

Dr Allen Sammy, chairman of the Penal/Debe regional corporation, said there was minor street flooding, which subsided quickly.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram said a tree fell at Orange Field Road, but “we got the support of T&TEC (TT Electricity Commission) and fire services.”

He said the winds were strong in the morning which led to that.

He said debris will be cleaned on Monday.

“Other than that, we would have had some flooding in Ragoonanan Road West and in Kleinworth.”

Compared to previous instances of flooding, he said, it was not major, but a few homes were affected.