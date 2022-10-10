King, Pooran, Reifer star as WI win warm-up

BRANDON KING and captain Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat while pacer Raymon Reifer took three wickets with the ball as the West Indies defeated the United Arab Emirates by 17 runs in an ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match on Monday (Sunday night TT time) at Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia.

Sent in to bat first, the West Indies posted a score of 152 runs for nine wickets, with King scoring 64 off 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, and Pooran, who struggled against Australia in a pair of T20 Internationals last week, hitting 46 (31 balls, five sixes).

Junaid Siddique took five wickets for 13 runs for UAE and Zahoor Khan got 2/24.

The UAE, in response, were restricted to 135/6, with Reifer grabbing 3/17. There was a wicket apiece for Odean Smith (1/20) and Obed McCoy (1/49).

Opening batsman Muhammad Waseem was unbeaten on 69 while Zawar Farid made 29 not out.

The West Indies will play the Netherlands in their final warm-up match on Wednesday at 4 am (TT time).