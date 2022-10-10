Ex-Petrotrin workers to protest for refinery to reopen

The Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre - File photo

EX-Petrotrin Pointe-a-Pierre refinery workers staged their second protest in as many days on Sunday, demanding the restart of the refinery in the face of rising fuel prices.

Led by Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Pointe-a-Pierre branch president Christopher Jackman, about two dozen ex-employees marched from Marabella to the main gate of the refinery.

They waved a national flag and carried placards which demanded the refinery be sold to Patriotic Energy and Technologies Co Ltd. They insisted Petrotrin's closure, four years ago, was "a hostile takeover, not a restructuring.” The workers said refineries all over the world were profiting.

Jackman said the protest was triggered by statements by the Prime Minister about the lack of interest in the refinery, except from one entity. Dr Rowley also said it was not a budgetary item for the next fiscal year.

“That was a kind of dagger in the heart for former refinery workers, because here we are, still waiting after four years for an update on the status of the RFPs (request for proposals); for the refinery to be reopened; and for people to return to work,” Jackman told Newsday.

He called on Government to come clean on the RFP process and identify the interests. He maintained Patriotic had the expertise.

Countering Rowley’s claim that Petrotrin was a loss-making entity, costing the state billions annually, Jackman said the union made a freedom of information request on the cost by Paria to import fuel.

“We found it is twice as much as the so-called burden caused by the refinery,” Jackman said. “The Prime Minister’s statements are quite demeaning and insulting and unacceptable.”

He said while the refinery had issues, it was a profit-making asset and could add value going forward for the country in terms of employment, earning foreign exchange and to counter the increase in the cost of fuel which has the capacity to send everything up.

“This is a multi-billion asset rotting away four years now, and we have no clue as to the way forward. Refineries around the world are now making three times their regular profit, and according to OPEC, fuel prices are expected to skyrocket.

“We have a refinery here, but because of its closure, citizens are at the mercy of fluctuating prices. We no longer have fuel security. We want our refinery restarted now.”

He said protests will intensify, and the union will invite taxi drivers and fishermen who are also reeling from high fuel costs. Lake Asphalt workers, who are also feeling the brunt of Petrotrin's closure because of the shortage of bitumen, will also be invited to join the union.