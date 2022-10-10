Better service with hikes?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: The 2022/2023 budget read by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on September 26 was one of the worst and harshest budgets I ever listened to in my life.

Added to the woes that many people are already experiencing, we heard that utility rates will increase, which means increased prices for almost everything we need or for services.

Mr Public Utilities Minister, could you assure the nation that if we are to pay more for water, electricity, internet, etc that we would be getting better or improved services?

Can the minister assure us that we would be getting a more regular supply of clean water? There are too many people suffering for water but if they choose not to pay their bill on time, their supply would be cut short immediately.

This is 2022 and no one has the time or energy to deal with a lackadaisical, inefficient and backward WASA (what a sorry affair, to quote a judge). If people are expected to pay more for water, they should get water more regularly. Also, leaks should be fixed quickly and WASA should be repairing roads it has dug up.

J ALI

Port of Spain