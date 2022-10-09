Yellow-level adverse weather alert discontinued

In this file photo a woman braves heavy rainfall on Queen Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The yellow-level adverse weather alert has been discontinued.

Around 4 pm on Sunday, the Met Office said the potential for “impactful rainfall and thunderstorm activity” reduced significantly .

The alert went into effect at 8am on Sunday.

“While some cloudiness is expected to persist overnight with a few showers likely, the possibility of thunderstorms have decreased to 30-40 per cent as atmospheric conditions are now less favourable.”