Yellow-level adverse weather alert discontinued
The yellow-level adverse weather alert has been discontinued.
Around 4 pm on Sunday, the Met Office said the potential for “impactful rainfall and thunderstorm activity” reduced significantly .
The alert went into effect at 8am on Sunday.
“While some cloudiness is expected to persist overnight with a few showers likely, the possibility of thunderstorms have decreased to 30-40 per cent as atmospheric conditions are now less favourable.”
