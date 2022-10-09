Tourism minister pays tribute to Explainer

Calypsonian Winston "Explainer" Henry. -

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell offered his condolences on the passing of veteran calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry who died on Friday at age 74.

“Explainer was more than a calypsonian. He was an extraordinary mentor and teacher with a passion for ensuring that our cultural legacy lives on through the younger generations. Explainer was a visionary and has undoubtedly left an indelible footprint on the cultural landscape for others to follow. He will certainly be missed.”

Henry was known for his hits including Lorraine and Ras Mas, and in 2018, was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for his contribution to the cultural artform.

According to the ministry’s release, Henry began his calypso career in 1969 and took the artform across the world, performing in North and South America, Europe and throughout the Caribbean.

He mentored, composed for, and collaborated with many calypsonians and soca artistes including Bunji Galin, the late Blaxx, MX Prime and Farmer Nappy.