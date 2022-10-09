St Joseph man drowns in Caura

Caura River. -

A 47-year-old St Joseph man drowned at Caura River on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Jason Seales was with a friend at Pool 1, Caura Road, El Dorado, when, at around 6.30 pm, they went for a swim.

Police were told Seales had trouble resurfacing.

His friend raised an alarm and called the police for help.

Tunapuna police went to the area and searched for Seales but could not find him.

They called in officers from the fire service and paramedics who eventually found his body.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Seales dead.

Police said Seales may have been under the influence of alcohol when he got into difficulty while swimming.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be done at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Monday.