Ramleela celebrations return to Felicity after two-year absence

Members of the the Pierre Road Ramleela Committee during their re-enactment at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Felicity, Chaguanas on Friday. - Roger Jacob

Ramleela celebrations are back at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground, in Felicity.

The event hosted by the Pierre Road Ramleela Committee began on September 30 and will end on Monday night.

President of the committee Khemchand Sahadeo said the event had been suspended for two years owing to the pandemic.

On Friday night, the street was filled with the cars while the pavilion was packed with onlookers ready to see the long anticipated play.

Some even ventured closer to the edge of the recreation ground to get a closer look at the re-enactment.

The audience made sure they got their various East Indian sweets and food before the play began.

Pundit Keshnarine Banarsee, who has been narrating the plays for this committee since 2007, said he was happy to see so many people coming out and showing their support.

"Most of the comments have been good ones especially this year because of the two-year gap. I want to also thank the committee and the community not only for giving me the opportunity, but for bringing back this because a lot of Ramleela committees have become frightened because of covid19."

Banasaree said Ramleela is important part in Hinduism because it shows the journey of Lord Ram from birth to the destruction of Ravana and the important events that occured during that time. Some of those events are Ram being exiled from his home in Ayodhya for 14 years, the kidnapping of his wife Sita and lastly his return to Ayodhya.

"We started to do Ramleela from the birth of Ram and each day we would add on so every day we would have a major activity. The second day we would have the breaking of the bow, the third day is when Ram goes into the forest then we would show when his wife Sita gets kidnapped and the meeting between Ram and Lord Hanuman."

Before the play began, cast member Justin Beharry, who was dressed in a blue costume adorned with gold and multicoloured jewels, said his parents encouraged him to participate in Ramleela plays.

"I have been doing this since 2003 because of my mom. I heard tassa playing and there was a parade coming up the road and I was crying so my mom took a piece of cloth, tied it on me, pushed me in the parade and told me to go up the road."

He said he enjoys doing it because it's a learning experience for him. Beharry said because he's participated in the plays for quite some time, he was able to learn the reasoning behind the celebrations and immerse himself in the culture and religious aspects of this and other festivals.

Jaram Chabinath, who played a sage that night, said it helps him feel closer to the word of God and not only does he take part in these plays, he ensures he is present at the temple for service.

Yashpal Mahase who played Ravana has been front and centre at Ramleela celebrations for 20 years now and has played throughout Trinidad with various groups. He said his favourite aspect of being in the play is the dance routines and that was apparent during the show. They are all members of the community and share the stage with other residents.

During the play, the characters are dressed in their respective costumes carrying out their roles. Many of them carried staffs and crowns.

Sahadeo said, "We use many props and special effects to ensure that the story is interesting for the audience. The set is colourful and vibrant, players or cast members dress in their traditional (East) Indian dresses to portray their character.

"During every scene, the players dance to the beat of the tassa drums. On the second to last night, is the night everyone looks forward for. This is the night that our 85-foot effigy of Ravana is erected and burned at the end signifying good over evil."

However, that night's play depicted the building of a bridge from India to Lanka so that Ram can cross and rescue Sita.

The committee's treasure Yogini Devi Lall said according to the story the bridge was built with rocks and trees that were thrown into the sea with faith in the name of Ram. She said this scene comes before the major fight scenes and the burning of the effigy on Sunday while the last night will depict the return of Ram after being exiled.