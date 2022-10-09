President pays tribute to Explainer

President Paula-Mae Weekes. -

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes says veteran calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry will always be remembered.

Henry died on October 7. He was 74.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Weekes quoted Henry’s timeless classic Lorraine, describing it as “immortal” and “a calypso that every Trinbagonian of a certain age can sing at least one verse and chorus of.”

She said the Hummingbird Medal Gold awardee left behind “a slew of soca songs by which to remember him."

“On behalf of a grateful nation and on her own behalf, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT (Office of the Republic of TT), bids farewell and Godspeed to Explainer on his final flight.

“We're confident that pan will be jamming upon his arrival.”