PM looks to Jamaica to help develop world class athletes

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, assisted by Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe cuts the ribbon for the opening of Mahaica Sports Complex on Saturday in Point Fortin. - Marvin Hamilton

THE Mahaica Sports Complex which was officially opened on Saturday by the Prime Minister is being seen as a catalyst to keep young people out of trouble.

Rowley is looking towards Jamaica for guidance to help train champions, as well as corporate citizens for financial support.

Rowley took his cue from the priest who blessed the facility at the opening ceremony, by asking the almighty, “To let this space be a magnet that would draw young men and women from a life of crime.”

Point Fortin mayor Saleema McCree Thomas agreed that during the heydays of what was formally known as the Mahaica oval, sports saved many young lives.

“To quote one of our sportsmen of yesteryear, 'Many of our lives were saved, because of the oval as sports kept us off the streets,'" she said at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Point Fortin.

Construction of the Sporting Complex began four years ago, the Prime Minister said after spoke to residents during a walkabout while he was in Opposition. They pointed to the absence of the sporting facility which they saw as an indication of neglect of the area.

He said he promised then, that the Mahaica oval will rise again as it did on Saturday.

Rowley called on corporate TT to invest in the sports men and women, who with the right support can become world leaders in their respective discipline.

He said he would love to see a national football team with players from Point Fortin of the calibre of people like the great Leroy De Leon, Warren Archibald, Steve David and Wilfred Cave, who all placed this country on the international stage.

Rowley said the newly-opened facility is one of the many facilities opened by his administration such as the Diego Martin and Moruga Sporting Complex, swimming pools at Soogrim Trace, Laventille and Maloney facilities which have been constructed and opened under his administration. But he noted, “Government cannot do it alone.”

He called on Atlantic LNG and Heritage Company to develop and share its good fortunes with the people and help to unearth the talent that is in abundance.

"I know that Heritage is a young company and in its early days, we had certain priorities and contractual obligations that didn't allow Heritage to do much. We have engaged in negotiations to have more resources available so that Heritage can play a bigger role in developing and sharing its good fortune with fence line communities,” he said.

Rowley said the support has to start at the school level.

"We have huge pools of talent in our schools,” Rowley pointed out as he acknowledged that the Jamaican athletic powerhouse comes from its school system.

He said he and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness have discussed and agreed to receive in Jamaica, “firstly some administrators from TT, persons who are engaged in the administration of athletics to learn from the Jamaican organisers who organise the world famous Champs programme.

“I promised him (Holness) that TT will take up the offer. The children who are scheduled to take part in the Champs programme will be invited here.

“We can learn from a Caricom neighbour. Jamaican youngsters will come here and compete and out of that arrangement talent will flow from here to the international stadium and we can create more opportunities.”

Before an audience which included home-grown champions, 2022 Commonwealth Gold medallist Jereem Richards and his teammate Machel Cedenio, Rowley stated, “I don't know what you eat or what you drink here but I know that if we generate those talents together we will be world leaders in football."

He urged corporate TT and other citizens not to wait until Richards wins gold to become interested.

“Support the young ones who are dreaming the dream so when the dream is realised you can say I played a part in that."

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said Government is more about delivering communities rather than delivering stadiums.

She said over the past five to seven years, some $200 million was invested in sports, “not only for the purpose of winning medals, but investing in youths.”

Rowley urged the users of the facility to treat it with care because it was funded by taxpayers.

The facility has a seating capacity of 1,795; change/locker rooms, public washrooms service areas, a media centre and VIP lounge.

Rowley also announced that the completely refurbished and modernised Skinner Park, San Fernando will be opened soon.