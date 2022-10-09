Nominations open for Colin Robinson's Hard Head Award

Nominations for the third annual Colin Robinson Hard Head Award has been opened, and CAISO: Sex and Gender Justice is welcoming submissions until November 14.

The winner will be announced during the Hard Head Award Ceremony on December 10, Human Rights Day.

A release explained, “The award recognises and honours exceptional leadership in transforming how others see and imagine the world, particularly in the spheres of transformational activism, artistic boldness, and meaningful solidarity. The purpose of the Award is to support individuals working towards equity and justice, whose work connects political advocacy, creativity, and coalition building.

Candidates, ages 18 to 35 and living in TT, would be considered if they are engaged in activism for social change, promoting the values of human rights and justice.

It is also required that they demonstrate transformative leadership and courage in their work/politics; demonstrate artistic boldness and creativity; are committed to organising with others on shared issues/concerns and building coalitions to effect social change; and possess focus and clarity of vision and purpose, relentlessness, and/or resilience.

The award is inspired by CAISO’s late founding director Colin Robinson, and was named after his 2016 book of poems, You Have You Father Hard Head. It honours Robinson’s use of creative imagination to speak out against injustice, and celebrates Caribbean understandings of “hard head,” which signifies persistence, stubbornness, relentlessness and focus.

The award consists of a $15,000 grant and a citation.

The 2021 Hard Head award winner, Jacqueline Burgess said, “Receiving an award that was unexpected really pushes you to work harder to deserve it. The Colin Robinson Hard Head award did just that for me. It also gave me the opportunity to work closer with CAISO in their important work on inclusion. Best wishes to the 2022 candidates.”

Anyone can nominate a candidate, even themselves, by filling the submission form at https://caisott.org/hard-head-award.