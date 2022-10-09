Money to protect monkeys, ocelots in budget

White-fronted capuchin monkey. - El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation

ENDANGERED species such as monkeys and ocelots are among the beneficiaries of budget 2023, said the development estimates for the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The fund allocated $615,000 to the "designation and management of the red howler and white-fronted capuchin monkey." It also allocated $160,000 for a management plan for the ocelot.

The endangered pawi bird will be protected by a $495,000 allocation for a "revision of priority actions of the management and recovery of the pawi." No sums were allocated for any of these in the two years prior.

No allocation has been made for the scarlet ibis, but last year's allocation was $275,000. Also on an environmental theme, the ministry will direct $3 million to manage the Caroni Swamp as an environmentally-sensitive area. The ministry will spend $2.75 million to establish a heritage site on Nelson Island, following allocations of $328,000 and $800,000 in the two years before.

Some $450,000 was allocated to set up an archaeological heritage site at Banwari Trace, after $100,000 was given in 2021. A National Planning Authority is being set up with an allocation of $2 million. The ministry will spend $2 million on a marine field station in Tobago, $1.6 million on a new Institute of Marine Affairs office and $5 million to relocate the Town and Country Planning Division.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has allocated $600,000 towards the "development of an eco-friendly business sector," described as "scrap iron." It will also spend $2 million to develop a steelpan manufacturing industry, after $3 million was initially allocated last year but nothing given. The trade ministry also allocated $1.5 million to each of TT's music, fashion and film sectors.

Help to small and medium enterprises and job-seekers came in $8 million allocated to an apprenticeship scheme for the manufacturing sector, $5 million for a woodwork apprenticeship scheme, and $2 million for a business accelerator programme.

Some $6 million was allocated to establish a Special Economic Zones Authority, $40 million to enhance the ministry's single electronic window, and $13.5 million to set up a Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

The Ministry of Health notably allocated $90 million for the provision of renal dialysis, $20 million for the treatment of adult cardiac disease and $9.7 million for "waiting list for surgery."

The spend on dialysis was $134 million in 2021, and $89 million last year (up from an initial allocation of $70 million.) Some $1 million will be spent to upgrade the Princess Elizabeth Home, after $581,000 and $594,000 spent in the past two years.

The health ministry will spend $60 million to upgrade medical equipment, $45 million on hospital refurbishment, and $20 on a health services support programme. The Ministry of Education has $5.5 million allocated for tech/voc education, including $3.8 million for a Sangre Grande HYPE Centre and $1 million for a Tobago Technology Centre.

Others allocations were $3.2 million to the Eastern Caribbean Institute of Agriculture and Forestry, $3.3 million for an Aviation Institute at the UTT Camden Campus, $4.5 million to upgrade Costaaat, and allocations to MIC and NESC. Some $175 million is to be given in national and additional scholarships, plus $3 million on President's Medal and non-Advanced level exams. Some $25 million in other scholarships and bursaries will also be given.