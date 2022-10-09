Met Office issues yellow-level adverse weather alert

TRINIDAD and Tobago is once again under a yellow-level adverse weather alert.

The Met Office said it began at 8am on Sunday and will end at 8pm.

It said, “As the ITCZ continues to linger in and around the islands, rainfall and showers of varying intensities are expected during the day today, with a 70 per cent (high) chance of thunderstorm activity.”

It said flooding and landslides may occur.