Mega art exhibition on show in Tobago

One of the paintings by Karen Sylvester entitled Black Rock Beach which will be on exhibition at the Tobago art gallery. -

The works of over 30 TT's artists will be featured in a month-long exhibition titled Osmosis at the Art Gallery, Hibiscus Drive, Lowlands, Tobago.

The exhibition, which begins tomorrow at 5 pm, is expected to end on November 7.

The gallery's owner and director Martin Superville said the aim of the exhibition is to showcase the talents of TT's emerging and seasoned artists as well as to generate further interest in the country's creative sector.

He said he was part of a team which came together to host the exhibition.

"Art shows in Tobago are rare and the reason why we are attempting to do this one is because the market is so fickle. So we have to take the opportunities when they come. But knowing that we have a carnival from October 28 to 30 we did not put it too close because there would have been events to swallow it up," Superville told Newsday.

Superville said they are hoping to capitalise on the tourists, some of whom are already in Tobago for the island's inaugural carnival. Reflecting on the theme, an excited Superville said, "Osmosis brings to mind water wetting a plant where our more established art world in Trinidad waters the art culture in the island of Tobago with the aim of nourishing its growth and development."

He said the team has pulled together the "creme of the crop" in artistic talent for the exhibition. Artists include Ted Arthur, Jason Nedd, Karen Sylvester, Inga Lorenza, Sundiata, Dunieski, Jackie Hinkson, Marianna Peters, Gail Pantin, Peter Sheppard, Fitzroy Hoyte, Amber Shaw, Kenderson Noray, Misty and Kibwe.

Superville said over 185 pieces will be featured, most of which were created specifically for the exhibition.

The works will include oil, acrylic and Indian ink paintings, sculptors and carvings on mahogany, wood and chalk pastel. The exhibition will be open from 8 am to 5 pm Mondays to Fridays. On weekends, patrons will be able to view the exhibit primarily through private bookings.

The orange economy is one of the sectors the country and especially Tobago is hoping to tap into to promote its economic diversification thrust.

During the opening of the Trade and Investment Convention in August 23, at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the sector has the potential to contribute significantly to the country's thrust toward economic diversification.

'Time and time again sometimes we push the creative sector to the side not recognising that they have potential in really leading our country toward the kind of diversification thrust that is required," he had said.

Augustine said in order for Tobago to become globally competitive, it must invest in areas outside of those for which it has not been known historically.

"We have to look beyond the usual things we seek to trade and begin to look at the creative sector... We hear all of this fancy talk about the orange economy but we have to invest more in the creatives in order to earn from them."

In August, the works of nine Tobago artists were installed in areas within the Man On The Biosphere Forest Reserve as part of a pioneering initiative aimed at marrying concern for the environment with the talents of the island's artists.