Hadad hails 'positive step' as TTFA audited financial statements approved

In this March 24 file photo, chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, speaks at a media conference at the Courts Mega Store, San Juan. - ROGER JACOB

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) audited financial statements for 2020 and 2021 have been approved by its membership.

The approval came with “some conditions” but these are expected to be ironed out and made official, within the coming days.

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad and Eastern Football Association president (EFA) Kieron Edwards breathed a sigh of relief following the membership’s decision to finally approve the Aegis Business Solutions-audited statements.

Both administrators were upbeat on the landmark move and believe it’s a step in the right direction for TT football.

“It is another positive step in football after the recent Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act approval. We are excited about moving football forward and working with the football fraternity to get the sport back to a level we can all be proud of.

“Our doors are opened to the stakeholders and we look forward to working with them. Let’s get going together,” Hadad said.

The welcomed approval came 17 days after the association’s annual general meeting (AGM), where it was decided to postpone the action, and hold talks with the normalisation committee to address some minor concerns raised by members.

Edwards said, “The financials were approved but with some conditions. The normalisation committee would have to provide some further documents to the audited statement but that would be provided. It should be a simple process.”

At the EGM, Edwards said members showed strong interest in clarifying certain issues, holding persons accountable and ensuring their questions did not go unanswered.

He was, however, pleased the TTFA had arrived at such a crucial juncture and communication between the normalisation committee and members had improved for the betterment of TT football.

“This approval was the first time I felt that football is going in a right direction, especially when members are asking pertinent questions towards important issues. We have to continue the process.

“Once documents are brought before us to approve, it cannot be a rubber stamp. We (membership) have to look at the information before us and make proper representation.

“So when we cast that vote of approval, it must be one that we are comfortable with and we can take back to our members and let them know that a decision was made in the best interest of the TTFA,” he added.

Edwards said there was positive feedback from the normalisation committee and confirmed that Hadad mentioned that they “need to do a little better with communication.”

The future looks promising, he told Newsday.

“We look forward to seeing this level of communication and dialogues continue in a respectful manner in which it did for matters going forward. We continue to look forward to better and brighter days ahead for football.

Of the 48 TTFA members, approximately 30 were present for Saturday’s EGM. The approval of financial statements for 2020 and 2021 was the only item on the EGM agenda.

Edwards added that the approval is one of several requirements needed by FIFA for the TTFA to request its FIFA Forward Funding.