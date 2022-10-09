Artist Janine Laronde Andrew switches from realistic to abstract

Janine Laronde Andrew shows some of her work in realism. - ROGER JACOB

Artist Janine Laronde Andrew is best known for her realistic paintings of old buildings but this year she has taken up abstract painting.

She explained that around May, a friend requested one of her paintings for her apartment in London. However, she did not believe Laronde Andrew’s realistic paintings would suit the ascetic of the space and asked her to create some abstract pieces.

Laronde Andrew, 56, had dabbled in surrealistic work before, using red for leaves or purple for the sky, but she had never done abstract work so she had to do some research.

“A lot of the abstract artists nowadays are doing a lot of stippling effects, using dots and splashes. To me, that wasn’t really my way of approaching things.

“I needed to do something different from the others so I did a lot of internet research, looking at other abstract artists, seeing what they did, and did a combination of what I saw mixed in with my style, and I came up with different things.”

Laronde Andrew had never even thought of doing abstract work before the request, as she usually created realistic paintings in watercolour or acrylic from photographs of gingerbread houses and other old buildings – many of which have since been torn down – landscapes, seascapes, flora and fauna.

Now, she said, with abstract work, she kept finding and trying different techniques and so never knew how a piece would come out. She liked that unknown quality as well as the fact that she could edit each piece, adding or removing aspects even after she thought they were complete.

“It’s harder work because you have to think of the colours you’re going to put down, what you’re going to use, or what material you’re going to put in, be it paper or plastic. That part of it is more challenging but it’s more fun so I’m looking forward to seeing what the next piece is going to be like.”

She hopes her skill in the style would get even better as she continues.

“I just paint and however it comes out, it comes out. If it’s a disaster, I start over again.”

The first exhibit of her abstract work, and her first exhibition in seven years, took place at Horizons Art Gallery in September. The joint exhibition also featured surreal sculptures by Maria Diaz and floral studies by Gaby Beston Edwards. She showed 14 pieces with five remaining at Horizons. What she did not sell, she planned to repurpose.

Around that same time, one of her paintings, Woodbrook House, was also part of Angostura's collection at the PatriARTism exhibition at Mille Fleurs. She said she only knew of it when a friend saw the painting, took a picture and sent it to her, informing her the piece was there.

“I’ve been painting for many years but haven’t been exhibiting my work on a regular basis or leaving my work in galleries. But what I plan to do is, hopefully, with this new style, pick and choose what pieces I’d like to put in a gallery or two for people to view or buy.”

She would also like to paint commissioned pieces for specific spaces. The plan was to visit a space, observe the style, colours and decor, and create an abstract piece to suit the personality of the space whether it be home or business.

Scary but exciting

Laronde Andrew is the younger sister of Giselle Laronde-West, who represented TT in the 1986 Miss World pageant and won the title. And she is still introduced as “Miss World’s sister.”

“When we were children, growing up in Battoo Lands, Marabella, I was the girly sister. Giselle was very tomboyish. She climbed the trees, played with the boys, was very sporty, wasn’t into makeup, dresses and hair. It was strange, because she didn’t like to dress up, but she liked modelling and she loved to be on stage.”

She told WMN she was in England on a trip when Laronde-West won Miss World and the whole family, including their two younger brothers, Marcel and Maurice, were happy and excited for their sister.

The mother of two attended St Peter’s School in Point-a-Pierre where, in the private secondary school, the art teacher told her she would “go somewhere” with her art.

She got a scholarship to study art in England but her parents said there was “no money in art” so she remained in TT. Eventually she was allowed to study graphic arts at International Fine Arts College in Miami, Florida where she remained for six months.

Unfortunately, her father got ill and she returned to TT.

“I got very depressed and I was lost. I worked for maybe a year but I didn’t know what to do with my life. My mother suggested I do hairdressing because I used to do her hair, Giselle’s and my own. But she wanted me to get a certificate so I could work anywhere in the world.”

So she went to Canada on a nine-month cosmetology course at Bruno's Schools of Hair Design and became a hairstylist. She returned to TT because she was not happy in Canada, and worked at a hair salon in San Fernando before eventually opening her own place in Marabella.

In San Fernando at his workplace, she met her husband, Dr Colin Andrew, a Scottish dentist. And since he lived in Port of Spain, she started working at the salon’s PoS branch. They married in 1997 and moved to Port of Spain where she gave up her salon in Marabella and stayed in Port of Spain.

While she was pregnant with her first daughter, Monique, she joined the Women in Art group and started dabbling with painting. Along with other members, she attended an art course in Barbados and started to seriously get back into painting.

After Monique’s birth in 1998, however, she quickly realised working six days a week did not afford much time with her child.

“I asked my husband, ‘You think I need to work?’ and he said not really. Although we women like our money, I preferred to sacrifice money than bringing up my kids. In the end I only had two girls – Monique, who’s doing fashion design in Paris, and Emma, who is a graphic artist and a far better artist than I was at her age.”

She said she enjoyed being a hairstylist, which she did for over ten years, but she preferred painting much more as it was her first love. So she focussed more on her art and, in 2002, about a year after the birth of Emma, she had her first exhibition. Since then she has had seven solo exhibitions and several joint ones.

Unlike some artists, Laronde Andrew only paints when she has an upcoming exhibition or for Christmas. Also, because she finds painting relaxing and enjoyable, she usually paints what she likes, not sticking to any particular look. She also takes on commissioned work but feels the pressure of creating something the client liked, even though there is also a certain amount of pressure to paint what she thinks would sell.

“With the change to abstract, I now have to figure out what the market is and what people like, to be able to then paint that same type of style. But honestly, I like to paint different things so people could choose.”

She said she was not going to stop doing realistic work, but now she could do abstract as well, she would like to try doing more mixed media pieces. But first she had to do more research before expanding her range.

“It’s scary because you don’t know how people would react to it, but it makes things a lot more interesting. But doing something different has given me a little fire again.”