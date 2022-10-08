Woman kills bandit during robbery in Cunupia

The female proprietor at the agricultural seedling business shot and killed an armed bandit who tried to rob her on Saturday at Warren Munroe Road, Bejucal, Cunupia.

Police said the bandit dressed in dark blue coveralls and entered the business, Agricultural Supplies and Seedling Co (ASASCO), armed with a gun demanding cash. The man then took the woman to another room where he took her cash and jewellery while pointing the firearm at her.

The woman managed to use her licensed gun and shot the man several times before calling the Cunupia police.

Officers arrived at the scene and were awaiting crime scene investigators and other relevant authorities.

Police have not identified the dead man as yet.