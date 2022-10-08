West Indies to tour South Africa in February, March 2023

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite - CWI Media

ST JOHN'S: West Indies Men will travel to South Africa for an all-format tour which will feature two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The two-match Test Series will commence at SuperSport Park in Centurion from February 28 to March 4 followed by the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from March 8-12. This series will be the final round of matches in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The three-match ODI Series will begin at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London (March 16 and 18) before the series wraps up JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom (March 21). The three KFC T20Is will take the teams back to SuperSport Park (March 25 and 26) and conclude at the Wanderers (March 28).

West Indies last tour of South Africa was a all format series from December 2014 to January 2015. During that series, Kraigg Brathwaite made a breakthrough Test century at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. In the T20Is West Indies had a famous win, when they made 236-6 to win at the Wanderers. The series also featured an historic century by AB de Villiers – which came off just 31 balls.

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE

February 21-24: vs South Africa Invitational XI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 28 to March 4: 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 8-12: 2nd Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

March 16: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

March 18: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

March 21: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

March 25: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 26: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 28: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)

(CWI)