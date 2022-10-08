Tobago's Oceanus dominate first day of Dragon Boat Festival

Tobago-based Oceanus compete during the 15th Annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival at Skallywag Bay, Chaguramas, on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

TOBAGO-BASED Oceanus dominated day one of the 15th Annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival which paddled off at Skallywag Bay, Chaguaramas on Saturday.

The Damien Leach-led team had a winning start to their campaign as they powered to victory in round one, heat one of the first mixed 500m small boat category.

Oceanus covered the distance in three minutes, 28.822 seconds (3:28.822) along the choppy northwestern coast. Aquaholics (3:32.228) and Trailblazers (3:37.25) were second and third respectively.

In race three, heat one of the 500m open, the Tobago team battled the elements and an in-form Aquaholics team to snag a close win in 2:51.242. Aquaholics settled for a nippy second in 2:51.991.

Oceanus’ first women’s team handled their opening 500m test well and clocked 3:10.663 to beat Trailblazers, who finished some distance behind in 3:28.307.

They went on to win their opening heat in the mixed 200m (49.78 seconds) and also topped the field (2:31.925) in round two of the 500m open.

Other day-one heat winners saw Bishop Anstey (1:06.018) better Hydro Warriors St Augustine Girls High School Sea Serpents (1:15.139) in the female schools 200m division.

Additionally, St Joseph’s Convent Wavebreakers defeated Holy Name Convent Water Dragons by crossing the female 500m standard finish line in 3:39.291. The latter clocked 3:42.20.

In the boys' category, Hillview College Hyperion paddled to victory in the open standard 200m in 52.907s followed by Blue Bloods (1:00.475).

Franco Siu Chong, Pan American Dragon Boat Federation president and Chinese Bicentennial Limited festival committee member, said he was pleased to see such a large turnout of teams and spectators after a three-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

“We’re quite happy to get the Tobago team to participate here as well. We have 17 teams and seven other special Chinese district teams that will be racing for the special Ambassadors Cup tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.

Siu Chong added that besides the final day races, ten Chinese vendors, who recently arrived in Trinidad, will be distributing samples of “new types” of Chinese foods to spectators.

At Saturday’s races, the water was a bit choppy, with a high breeze, and caused some minor delays for teams at the start line.

Twenty-six events will be contested on Sunday. The regatta closes off with the standard premier mix, standard U21 open and small senior open 200m races.