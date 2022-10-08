San Juan North, Pres Sando continue battle for top spot

St Anthony's College Aalon Wilson-Wright, left, steals the ball St Benedict's College Ephraim Brown during the teams' Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division match at the St Anthony's College Ground on September 26. - AYANNA KINSALE

ROUND SIX of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership Group B resumes on Saturday with table-toppers San Juan North taking on Malick and second-ranked Presentation San Fernando up against Queen’s Royal College.

San Juan North and 'Pres' are tied on 15 points each, both undefeated, but the former lead the standings courtesy a higher goal difference. San Juan North scored 23 goals and conceded just one in five matches while the Presentation San Fernando have scored 12 and conceded two.

San Juan North face sixth-placed Malick (four points) at St Mary’s Ground, St Clair, and are favoured to win this clash. Malick have one win in five, in addition to three losses and one draw.

Meanwhile Pres go up against third-ranked QRC (seven points) at QRC Ground, Maraval. Presentation, despite the day's result, remain in clear contention for the semi-finals.

Only the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.

Other matches on Saturday see fourth-ranked Trinity East squaring off with fifth-placed East Mucurapo at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo while bottom rung teams Chaguanas North play Moruga Secondary at African Ground in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

All Group A Premiership round five matches which were initially set to kick off on Wednesday, but were postponed owing to inclement weather, would be rescheduled at a date and venue to be announced, confirmed SSFL president Merere Gonzales on Friday.

As it stands, Fatima College (ten points) lead the group with St Benedict's (ten points) and defending SSFL champions Naparima College (nine points) rounding off the top three.

St Anthony’s, Speyside High, Carapichaima East, Pleasantville and St Augustine complete the table in that order.

According to the match schedule, Group A resumes on Wednesday with round six action.