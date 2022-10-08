Republic Bank dominate Chancellor Hill Challenge

Runners in action at the Chancellor Hill Challenge on September 28. -

ABIJAH PHILLIP, Kadesha Charles and Kenion Williams of Team RBL again registered victories in the 2022 CariFin Games, this time in the Chancellor Hill Challenge, according to a CariFin media release.

And if that wasn't enough, the top three places in the overall male walking category went to Team RBL while second place in the runners and walkers also went that way.

In the female run, Team UTC's Raquel Clarke emerged victorious, followed by her colleague Leigh-Ann Benjamin-Campbell and TTMF Charmaine Dookie.

On September 28, the Chancellor Challenge took off from the bottom of the hill at approximately 5.15 pm. The tension and excitement were electric as a little over 100 runners lined up across the road for the start of the much-anticipated Challenge. The walkers were next to go… They went off as they jostle for position as they headed up the hill.

Another group of approximately 50 entrants lined up to begin the journey up the hill, as they too were enthusiastic to get in on the walking challenge.

Phillip enjoyed his second win in a row in the CariFin Games 2022. The 2016 CariFin Games was the last time he had a similar clean sweep, with a time of 16 minutes and four seconds.

"Thank God for the ability to run, I appreciate the event, it was fun… It was nice to have Jean-Paul Drakes (2019 unbeaten CariFin runner) competing again,” he expressed after the race. He was followed by Jean Paul Drakes, another Team RBL runner, in 17 minutes 18 seconds, and Corey Joseph of Team TTMF, in 18 minutes 46 seconds.

Among the female runners, Raquel Clarke of Team UTC crossed the finish line in 24 minutes 43 seconds to claim victory. Benjamin-Campbell and Dookie were next, in 25 minutes flat and 25 minutes 13 seconds respectively.

Clarke said, “It felt exhilarating… The start was a bit challenging at first, but then I simply got my rhythm, and I am o.k. now!” When asked what she would take away from this win, she said, “The sky is the limit, and you are never too old to do anything in life!”

The male and female walking champion, Williams and Charles, clocked respective times of 26 minutes 31 seconds and 27 minutes seven seconds respectively.

Baldath Ramkisson (26 minutes 54 seconds) and Terrance Worrell (27 minutes 30 seconds), both of Team RBL, were second and third among the men, while, in the women's section, Trudy Darmanie-Joseph in 29 minutes nine seconds and Denise Sampson of Team UTC (29 minutes 41 seconds) got silver and bronze respectively.