Radical Caribbean Cup speeds off at Wallerfield this weekend

Ravi Singh - David Reid

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Kristian Boodoosingh resumes his hunt for the 2022 Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC) top spot when round three races off at the Frankie Boodram International Raceway, Wallerfield, on Sunday, from 10 am.

Boodoosingh (100 points) trails leader Kristian Jeffrey (125 pts) of Guyana, while Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell (56) and Bajan Sean Maloney (51) round off the top four, with the final leg carded for North Dakota, Guyana, on November 12 and 13.

At the last two legs in Barbados, in July and August, Jeffrey won four of the six races while Boodoosingh kept close with six podium finishes.

TT (105 pts) are third on the Nations Cup standings, trailing Guyana (130) and Barbados (110); while Jamaica are fourth with 63 points.

TT will be hoping to improve its rank with home advantage and the addition of experienced drivers Zachary Boodram, Fyzool Madan and Ravi Singh.

Barbados will be bolstered by 18-year old Zane Maloney, who finished second in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in Italy, two weeks ago. This will be his first time competing at Wallerfield.

He is however, no stranger to the RCC, having contested the final two race weekends in 2019, winning all three in Barbados and two in Guyana.

The 21-race programme features three 15-lap counters towards the RCC, plus TT Automobile Sport Association (TTASA) championship events for cars, bikes and time attack and demonstrations by the Drift Group.

According to trinituner.com, “Free practice and qualifying for the supporting programme will start at 9 am on Saturday, with qualifying for the RCC and Group 4 saloon cars on Sunday from 8 am, before the start of racing at 10 am.

“The three RCC races are scheduled for noon, 2.35 pm and 5.10 pm and there will be a live stream on trinituner.com.”

This event is the Fast Parts Caribbean Circuit Racing Invitational, organised by the TTASA.