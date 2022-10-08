Pleasing the PM

Paula Gopee-Scoon - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Many commentators appear puzzled at the tone-deaf statements from Government MPs Shamfa Cudjoe, Keith Scotland, Paula Gopee-Scoon et al. But their confusion arises from the premise that these MPs work for the ordinary citizens of TT.

Instead, if one assumes that the MPs are trying to please their true employer – to wit, the Prime Minister – then their silly sallies about sacrifice and coal pots and reliable buses make perfect sense. After all, it was Dr Rowley who started the post-budget debate by buffing citizens.

JENSEN RUSHTON

San Fernando