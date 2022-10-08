Murdered UWI clerk laid to rest

PRAYERS: Mourners deep in prayer at the funeral for murdered UWI clerk Marissa Edwards on Friday at the family's John Elie Road Extension, Freeport home. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Several mourners paid glowing tributes to slain administrative clerk Marissa Diane Edwards at her funeral on Friday.

They did not directly mention the now-dead suspect responsible for their pain and grief.

Scores of mourners gathered at the family's home at John Elie Road Extension in Freeport.

Edwards's sister Elizabeth Edwards and another relative, Tishelle Tobias,gave the eulogy.

Elizabeth referred to her sister as a beautiful and gracious young woman, saying she had a gentleness that was so hard to find in today's world.

"She saw the best in everything and everyone. Not a second goes by that we do not think of her.

"We are forever grateful for the treasured memories that we have that would never be forgotten and the blessings to our lives that she was. It breaks our heart that she was taken away so unexpectedly."

Edwards, 39, the mother of one, worked as an administrative clerk at the Department of Paraclinical Sciences at UWI's Faculty of Medicine in St Augustine.

She was last seen alive on September 18, when she left home with her boyfriend Simeon Roopchand, 51.

A week later, on September 26, members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team found her decomposing body in a drain in Waterloo. An autopsy found Edwards died of blunt force trauma and strangulation with a copper wire, which was around her neck.

Her boyfriend's body was found in a forested area in Tabaquite on September 23. He is believed to have died by suicide.

Elizabeth told mourners her sister was educated, had many certificates in several fields, and was ambitious.

"She loved agriculture. She had a bachelor's degree in computer science. She began her second bachelor's degree in law to become a lawyer, and was very gifted with her hands. She was talented in floral arrangements, art, sewing, cake-making and decorating.

"From a young age, she was active in God's kingdom. She unapologetically stood up for what she believed was right, regardless of whose toes she stepped on or whose ego was bruised."

Bishop Ramkesh Ramdial of the Christian Village Faith Centre at Calcutta No 1 in Freeport officiated at the funeral.

He said whenever problems or things are overwhelming people's lives and it seems they are losing hope, they become troubled. Ramdial added that some people do not know what to do or who to turn to when this happens.

"Some people turn to the bottle, some turn to a friend, some turn to a piece of rope, some turn to all different types of things," Ramdial said. "The world is in a place of sadness and chaos. We are not only hurting, but the whole world is crying."

He urged people to turn to "Dr Jesus," saying the world has no hope without Jesus Christ.

Several relatives and mourners spoke and offered condolences.

Edwards's sister Joanna Edwards thanked everyone who has supported the family, saying family is everything.

Evangelist June Lightbourne also spoke on behalf of the family. She praised the NGO Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, for searching for Edwards free of charge. The team members who attended the funeral got a standing ovation from mourners.

Lightbourne said the team worked day and night, although they did not know Edwards or the family personally. She commended them for taking time from their families to look for other people's families.

Professor of microbiology Patrick Akpaka of UWI's Faculty of Medical Sciences paid tribute and shared fond memories of working with Edwards.

Akpaka described her as a dedicated worker, adding that the department and the university are deeply saddened and hurt.

"We do not accept how she left us," he said.

Edwards's closed coffin was taken to the St Mary's public cemetery in Freeport for burial.