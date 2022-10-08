Miscellaneous, Queen's Park to stage charity Football 7s

THE MISCELLANEOUS Group is partnering with the Queen's Park Cricket Club Ladies Committee for the staging of a Women's Football 7s tournament at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Sunday, from 9.30 am, in aid of the Score 4 Cancer fund.

According to a media release, this fund was set up seven years ago and provides assistance to the St James Cancer unit for Women, The Just Because Foundation and families who need assistance relating to cancer issues.

Teams will vie for a first prize of $2,000, with individual prizes being MVP $500, Most goals $500 and Best Goalie $500, along with various giveaways.

The tournament is held annually to bring awareness of cancer in women to the forefront. The Cancer Mobile Unit will be present to give checkups to players on Sunday. A tribute will also be made to several persons who have been involved in football in Trinidad and Tobago and the tournament in the past.