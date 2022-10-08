Miami mas in full swing

Some 30,000 masqueraders will hit the road on October 9 for the 38th annual Miami Carnival parade of bands. - Courtesy Berment Photography

The 38th annual Miami Carnival goes in full swing this weekend with the official J'Ouvert on October 8 complemented with an all-new Jam Zone. Live performances will come from Neil "Iwer" George, Skinny Banton, and Tallpree, and attendee will be given paint and powder and a complimentary drink.

Over 30,000 Miami Carnival masqueraders are set to take part in the parade of bands and compete for prizes and the Band of the Year title. The Parade of Bands and Concert take place October 9, from 11 am-11 pm, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition. Bands will be judged on creativity, craftsmanship, and presentation.

The all-star, mega soca concert will highlight the rich Caribbean tradition of culture, pageantry, and diversity, a media release said. The concert will showcase over 20 international artists from Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Haiti, St Lucia, and South Africa. Performers include Patrice Roberts (headliner), Iwer George, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, Skinny Fabulous, Teddyson John, Nomcebo, Claudette Peters, Menace XL, Julien Believe, JPerry, Sizwe C, The A-Team Band, Wendi, Cruz Rock, Ria Black, Rudy Live and many more.

The show will be hosted by Barrie Hype, Dr Jay “De Soca Prince,” and DLife.

Commenting on the 2022 production the organisers said, "The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, with cultivated expertise and passion for carnival, has again set the motions to produce an international event that features Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurism while transforming Miami into an economically-vibrant cultural landscape."

The Miami Carnival Day is hosted and presented by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Miami carnival is also made possible "with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners," the release said.

"Miami carnival is a beautiful and tangible layer of the Caribbean heritage that contributes to the arts, music, history, and cultural identity of Caribbean people. After a two-year pandemic, we are so excited to bring back ten Jr Masquerade Bands. We look forward to welcoming our national and international visitors joining us this year," said Joan Hinkson-Justin, chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

The junior parade of the bands was held on October 1 at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL. The Panorama event for steelbands was held on October 7 at the same venue.

Sponsors for the 2022 festivities include St Lucia carnival led by Dr Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture, and information; Antigua carnival – Dr Michael E Browne, Minister of Creative Industries and Innovation; Angostura; Top Up Flow; TD Bank –Junior Carnival presenting sponsor; Babuxca; The National Carnival Commission of TT; Gambrell Renard; and Soca on the Seas.

"The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to continue our support of the 38th annual Miami carnival. The event is regarded as one of our most-anticipated festivals in Miami. We hope that both residents and visitors enjoy and discover the internationally-diverse, multicultural experience and Caribbean treasures with a Miami twist during this year's celebration of cultures," said Connie Kinnard,vice president, multicultural tourism and development, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more info: miamicarnival.org, or call 305.653-1877.