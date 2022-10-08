Mama La Penca vs VIP Queens in inaugural Kickingball final

VIP Queens kickingball team - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

AFTER FIVE months of competitive action, the final of the inaugural TT Kickingball Championship will be played on Sunday.

The Mama La Penca and VIP Queens teams lived up to their tags as favourites and will play the title-decider at the Constantine Park, Macoya, from 3 pm.

Mama La Penca, coached by Josmil Rodríguez, qualified for the final after beating Lobas 13 runs by 11 in the first semifinal played last Sunday in the Arena, Freeport.

Jaminson Gómez's VIP Queens also booked their place in the final by beating Las Titanes ten runs to five.

Nolan Jones, president of the league, told Newsday it has been five long months of sporting emotions, but, with some mis-steps due to the unavailability of venues for the tournament.

“We had many setbacks because the stadiums we requested were denied many times. We just want to play sports and kickingball is an opportunity for women to have healthy recreation,” said Jones.

However, he recognised the support that the league has had, especially from the Tunapuna Regional Corporation.

“When Constantine Park has been available we have always been told yes. It has been a great support that we value. We hope for the next tournaments more doors will open,” he said.

Jones recalled this is the first championship and sportingly it has been a success.

“It was very nice to see eight well-organised teams gave their all to win. We congratulate the two teams will be in the grand final,” he said.

Jones said that this Sunday will be a sporting and organisational party.

“We want Constantine Park to be a family space this Sunday. Let families go see the games and enjoy what we have prepared,” he said.

The activities will begin on Sunday at 1 pm with the third-placed game between Lobas and Las Titanes, followed by the final.