Kamla ready to rebuild country

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar delivered her 2023 budget response in Parliament on Friday, it became crystal clear that not only was she the sole political leader with a true understanding of the hardship facing our nation, but she is the only leader with TT’s future at heart.

On Friday Persad-Bissessar made a revolutionary call for the Government to withdraw its budget because, as a former prime minister, former first female chair of the Commonwealth and more so a mother, she understood that the 2023 budget was not a fiscal package but rather a plan to suppress the opportunity and prosperity of citizens.

Budget 2023 represented a brutal blow to the developmental, financial and social ambitions of this country but the Leader of the Opposition demonstrated to the people of TT that her response wasn’t simply about debating the budget but defending the welfare of every community, every citizen and every constituency.

Budget after budget Persad-Bissessar has stood in the socioeconomic defence of citizens against a government which has consistently failed to create growth and nurture prosperity. However, budget 2023 represented a political master class from the UNC leader because she gave a voice to citizens facing never-before-seen hardships, she gave a voice to the cries for a change in direction of a government that has politically lost its way and more so her presentation offered a true strategy for returning this nation to the path of development.

The Opposition Leader’s critical analysis of the macro-economics facing the nation far outmatched that presented by the Minister of Finance as she demonstrated that she has a true vision for economic recovery and revitalisation of national growth.

Even more telling was her detailed approach to breaking down the ineffective, impotent and flawed fiscal measures offered by the Minister of Finance.

Budget debate 2023 has provided concrete evidence that while the Government is politically, morally and intellectually unable to take this nation forward, Persad-Bissessar stands ready to rebuild as well as restore prosperity to our nation.

NICHOLAS MORRIS

international relations

officer, UNC