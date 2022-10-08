Gun seizures cross 500 after latest police haul

Gun and ammo seized by police last month in this photo courtesy the TTPS -

THREE men have been arrested for firearm related offences in various police districts across the country between Thursday and Friday, taking the number of guns seized by police for the year past the 500-mark.

Police issued a statement on Saturday, highlighting that 509 firearms across all ten divisions, including 76 high-powered rifles, had been seized between January 1 and October 5.

Ten guns were recovered in the first seven days of October after the three latest seizures.

Police said officers of the Southern Division Task Force on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old Marabella man for possession of an extended magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition.

In a separate incident, officers of the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit and Criminal Investigations Department found one unloaded Magnum revolver in Marabella.

On Friday, Eastern Division recovered a Smith and Wesson revolver, loaded with five rounds of ammunition at Palm Road, Valencia.

Officers of the same division also arrested a 24-year-old Mayaro man for possession of four rounds of ammunition, while on an anti-crime exercise in the district.

Another Smith and Wesson revolver was recovered in Beetham Gardens by police attached to the Port of Spain Division.

The police also announced that officers attached to the Penal Police Station held a 36-year-old Maracas Bay man in connection to investigations into a report of "wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm," following an incident in May.

Finally, another man was arrested by officers of the Diego Martin Police Station, following a shooting incident on September 9, in the Western Division.