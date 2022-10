Arouca Pentecostal helps students

Rev Albert Gray of the Arouca Pentecostal Church speaks to parents and students at the church's distribution of school supplies. -

The Arouca Pentecostal mission and evangelism department held its Back to School programme while spreading the word and meeting the needs of the community.

Host pastors Albert Gray and Rev Stephanie Gray distributed schoolbags, stationery and textbooks which were made available along with refreshments for the students.

All students were prayed for while the sermon was given by guest speaker Rev Anthony Foster.