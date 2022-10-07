Windies seek to level T20 series against Australia

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh (L) departs as Sheldon Cottrell (C) of West Indies celebrates his wicket during the opening cricket match of Twenty20 series between Australia and West Indies at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast on Wednesday. -

THE West Indies will be seeking to level the two-game T20 International series against hosts Australia on Friday when both teams face off in the second match, at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (also known as the Gabba), Brisbane from 4.10 am (TT time).

Australia won the first game, on Wednesday, by three wickets at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

This year, the West Indies have struggled, both home and away, in the shortest international format – in 20 T20 Internationals, they have won seven and lost 12 (there was a no-result against Bangladesh in Dominica).

And their failure to capitalise from strong positions was evident on Wednesday.

Chasing a victory target of 146, Australia were 58 runs for five wickets in the eighth over, but captain Aaron Finch (58) and Matthew Wade (39 not out) featured in a sixth-wicket partnership of 69 as the hosts prevailed, with one ball to spare.

For the West Indies, they had encouraging signs, with bat (courtesy opener Kyle Mayers's 39 and Odean Smith's unbeaten 27 from 17 balls) and with the ball (fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Sheldon Cottrell had 2/17 and 2/49 respectively).

With the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers looming, the West Indies may be tempted to include experienced opening batsman Evin Lewis, and the pair of left-arm bowlers Obed McCoy (pace) and Akeal Hosein (spin) in their starting XI. The trio did not play in Wednesday's T20 International.

Australia, the defending ICC T20 World Cup champions, will be aiming for a series win, having lost 2-1 away to India in a three-game series last month.

The WI will have a pair of ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, from 8 pm, and the Netherlands on Wednesday from 4 am (both TT times).