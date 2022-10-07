Why are we recruiting wrongly?

THE EDITOR: Let us be honest, TT, we recruiting wrongly. But why?

We hire X to work in the field of security and he or she turns out to be a bandit. So what are we doing wrong?

There are many factors, for instance:

* Poor job description.

* Not recruiting from within.

* Too much reliance on the interview.

* Unconsciously biased.

* Hiring people less qualified than you.

* Rejecting overqualified candidates.

* Waiting for the perfect candidate.

* Rushing the hire.

* Relying too much on references.

* Too many expectations from a new recruit.

* Hiring based on race, religion, politics.

I had an interview. I was told I am a Hindu. I am Catholic. I answered all questions. I gave myself 98 per cent out of 100 per cent.

I travelled home (interviewers don’t like to see cars better than theirs). I opened my mailbox (I had checked it before I left) and there was a letter mailed from the company from which I just came saying I was unsuccessful.

I lost the job before I attended the interview. Company X wasted my time and theirs.

The religion expert made a hasty retreat when he saw me a few days later. That’s life.

The company? It does not exist anymore.

TT at the end of the day a company should want a competent person that best fits it.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town