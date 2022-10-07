Warner, Starc power Australia to 31-run win over Windies

David Warner -

OPENING BATSMAN David Warner struck 75 and left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets for 20 runs as hosts Australia strolled to a 31-run win, and a 2-0 series sweep, over the West Indies, in the second T20 International at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Friday.

Australia, who were sent in to bat first, posted a score of 178 runs for seven wickets with Warner hitting ten fours and three sixes in his 41-ball knock. Singapore-born middle-order batsman Tim David chipped in with 42 (20 balls, four fours and three sixes).

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph took three wickets for 21 and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy got 2/33.

The West Indies hardly kept pace with the run-rate, and were restricted to 147/8, with opener Johnson Charles scoring 29, Akeal Hosein 25 and Brandon King 23. Fast bowler Pat Cummins collected 2/32 for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup champions Aussies, who will now switch their focus to a three-match T20 International series at home to England, starting on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the West Indies will face the United Arab Emirates in a 2022 ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Junction Oval, Victoria.