Veteran calypsonian Explainer dies

Veteran calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry - Photo by Roger Jacob

Veteran calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry has died, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) announced on its Facebook page on Friday. He was 74.

TUCO said Explainer died on October 7. It did not state the cause of death.

Explainer gave TT many hits, including Ras Mass and Lorraine.

The TUCO release said he was born on November 13, 1947 and was the father of three children: Wendell, Stageann and Winston.

It added that he was “affectionately dubbed the messenger because he composed songs which expressed the ills of society and the oppression of the poor man.”

Explainer began singing calypso in 1969 and spent more than 50 years in the industry producing hits like Lorraine with producer Rawlston Charles.

“Lorraine, that highly infectious song, was indeed a hit with locals and fans abroad. In fact Lorraine made it to the British charts at position number 35,” the release said.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with many colleagues, including Bunji Garlin, Maximus Dan and Farmer Nappy.

It added that he composed for and mentored many young calypsonians, among them Devon Seale, Karene Asche, Rondell Donawa, Chuck Gordon and Victoria Cooper.

“As a cultural ambassador, Explainer took calypso around the world. He performed in Europe, North America, South America and throughout the Caribbean. He also performed in prestigious venues like the Commonwealth Institute in London, The Apollo Theatre, Madison Square Garden, Studio 54 and Brooklyn Academy,” it said.

In 2018 Explainer was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold for his contribution to TT’s culture.

In November last year, he launched his own web page, www.explainertt.com.