[Updated] Adverse weather, riverine flood alerts lifted

The South Oropouche river in Pluck Road -

BOTH the adverse weather yellow alert and the riverine flooding orange alert were discontinued by the Met Services on Friday.

The adverse weather alert discontinuation was contained in a media release shortly before noon and the riverine alert was lifted at 3.35 pm.

The adverse weather alert was issued on Tuesday morning and took effect from 5 am on Wednesday, when heavy rain and strong winds started affecting Tobago and east Trinidad, resulting in flooding and landslides.

In the latest release, the Met Office said, "The potential for impactful weather over TT is significantly reduced."

It said there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms, but additional rainfall is unlikely to hinder further runoff.

"Landslips and landslides are still possible as soils remain saturated."

On the discontinuance of the riverine flood alert, the Met Office said all major river courses were well within their banks as of Friday and the threat of further riverine flooding had decreased considerably.

Some locations remain waterlogged, but this should improve with time.

The riverine alert came into effect on Thursday, first as a yellow, then an orange level. Orange indicates a high risk to public safety, livelihood and property.

The public was advised to continue to assess their surroundings before venturing out, and to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt

The weather system, or Invest 91L, as it was known, which caused major flooding and landslides, has since intensified, first into Tropical Depression 13 and then Tropical Storm Julia.

As of Friday, the storm was 150 miles north-northeast of Barranquilla, Colombia and 505 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia. It is expected to strengthen further into a hurricane.