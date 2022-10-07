TTFA to launch Girls Play campaign

File photo by Roger Jacob

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will launch a Girls Football Campaign titled “Girls Play” by hosting a pair of One-Day festivals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on October 15 and at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet on December 3. The football development programme is geared towards girls between the ages of six and 12 years.

The programme is being funded by the Women’s Football Campaign (WFC), one of FIFA’s Women’s Football Development Programmes. The WFC is a tailor-made resource to promote the game, creating awareness and empowering the girls through football in a friendly and safe environment.

The TTFA is indeed pleased to launch Girls Play through the WFC. The program will continue as a caravan visiting various communities in weeks to follow.