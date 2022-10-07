Take bow for robbery response

CRIME SCENE: Policemen and crime scene investigators enter the Krista Park gate community in Mayaro on Monday after other police officers shot dead four bandits who were caught at a house in the compound. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: I thank the police officers who responded to the Mayaro robbery and ensured that the men who think they are all-powerful when holding a gun against a defenceless man, his wife and child will never do that again. And the message I hope it sends is that the police are for once protecting law-abiding citizens.

Just like they did in La Romain, the police are finally using their training, skills and armoury to fight crime and criminals and, I tell you, we the people who have been cowering in our homes feel secure.

Criminals have been overdoing it. Just look at this: a group of seven people are said to have staged this offence. How can you defend yourself against seven people? All over the country gangs of men have been attacking homes and business places and they leave a calling card of several wild shots.

Officers of the TTPS, take a bow, the nation needs you more than ever.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James