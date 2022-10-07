Starlift hosts Renaissance concert at NAPA

Dr Louis Nurse and the Lynx will perform with Proman Starlift steelband on October 8 during the concert, Renaissance: The Experience, at NAPA, Frederick Street, Port of Spain. -

The Lord Kitchener Auditorium at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) will feature a symphony of ivory and steel on October 8 when Dr Louis Nurse and the Lynx, in collaboration with Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra, performs at Renaissance: The Experience concert.

“Our vision is to provide good music in an environment that lifts the performance of the pan and piano at a concert level,” Nurse, founder of Louis and the Lynx, said in a media release.

“The show runs from 8-11 pm and will be a quality event. Our concerts always start and end on time, and it’s a family event so you can bring the children,” he said.

Nurse is an international concert pianist who, along with his band, introduced the soca jazz genre of music to the Caribbean. Louis and the Lynx will entertain patrons during the first half of the show, following which he will join Starlift on stage for the second half.

“It will be ivory and steel, piano and pan, both percussion instruments. The piano I will be playing is the concert Bosendorfer which produces 96 keys and is one of the best pianos. Standard pianos produce 88 keys.

“Starlift and Louis represent youth and experience. There are a lot of young people in Starlift, including arranger Dante Pantin, a good example of young people using their time and talent wisely.”

Starlift Steel Orchestra was established in 1956 and has won the national Panorama competition three times. The band is also known for its Carnival presentations and the annual Independence brunch among other events.

Within recent years, the band has been experimenting with a new sound under the direction of musical director Pantin and the sponsorship of global leader in natural gas-derived products, Proman, the release said.

Among guests performers will be Orange Sky’s Nigel Rojas.

As an added event, patrons can arrive early for the 6 pm launch of three books – Success Through the Spoken Word by Nurse; Building a Career to the Top: Understanding Real Management Intricacies by Suresh Dutta; and Answering the Call of Jesus the Master: Deeper Devotion by Chara Hoseinee-Friday – all of which are available at amazon.com

Proceeds from the show will go towards the restoration of the St Joseph RC Church.

Tickets for Renaissance: The Experience are available at the parish hall and at the NAPA box office.

For more info: 662-2827, 687-3263 or e-mail starliftsteel@gmail.com.