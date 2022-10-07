Republic Bank, RapidFire Foundation award 12 art winners

Participants in the Republic Bank and RapidFire Kidz Foundation Art Awards with relatives and representatives of the foundation and the bank at the prize-giving ceremony at Naparima College auditorium, San Fernando. -

Republic Bank contributed over $19,000 in cash prizes to the 12 winners of the RapidFire Kidz Foundation Art Awards. The bank's involvement is based on its "belief that children with disabilities can accomplish amazing things,"

Earlier this year, schools and institutes for people with disabilities were contacted by both Republic Bank and the RapidFire team to create art pieces aligned to the subject of TT Wildlife, a media release said.

Sixty-nine entries from both Trinidad and Tobago were received and 12 winners selected. The pieces will be made into six by six-feet murals to be publicly displayed on the eastern wall of Skinner Park, on Cipero Street, San Fernando.

The prize-giving ceremony took place at Naparima College auditorium, San Fernando, on October 1.

The competition's goal was to raise awareness of the fact that children with disabilities are just like all children; they too have skills, talents, and imagination, and are entitled to the same opportunity and respect as everyone else, the release said.

During the prize-giving, Kevin Ratiram from RapidFire said, “With the intention of fostering an atmosphere of inclusiveness and respect for our kids and their skills, this competition aims to raise awareness of differently-abled people among the general public. The foundation sincerely appreciates Republic Bank's assistance and commitment to continuing to promote the inclusion of individuals with disabilities.”

Wendy Hanomansingh, account manager, Cipero Street, Republic Bank, said: "We have been working together with the RapidFire team since 2017 and anticipate continuing to do so for a very long time as we work to make children's lives better all across TT.”

Through the bank’s social investment programme, The Power to Make A Difference, it has developed and maintained close relationships with its partners to promote understanding and acceptance of developmental disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, and dyslexia, the release said.

This initiative highlights the bank’s dedication to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number ten, which is to reduce disparities. The bank said it believes all children should be given equal opportunity on all fronts, regardless of their ethnicity, colour, disability or social status.