Police probe Valencia woman's death

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and the Eastern Division are investigating the death of a 78-year-old Valencia woman.

Police said Roslin Ali, of Quarry Road, Valencia, was taken to hospital by an ambulance at around 8 pm on Tuesday after she complained of feeling unwell and having a lack of appetite.

Investigators said Ali had a history of medical issues and was being looked after by caregivers.

At around 5 am on Thursday, Ali was found dead in the ward by hospital staff.

Police said a CT scan revealed pieces of paper were found in a part of her body.

Sources said Ali's death has been listed as "suspicious" and homicide could not be ruled out pending further investigation.

