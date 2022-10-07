Maraval gun dealer on $800,000 bail for guns, explosives found in home

Brent Thomas, 61, of Nutmeg Avenue, Haleland Park, Maraval was charged with three counts of possession of firearms possession and four counts of possession of explosives. He was granted $800,000 bail with surety on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A 61-year-old Maraval man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday to face charges of the possession of prohibited explosives and guns.

A police media release reported that Brent Thomas was charged with three counts of possession of prohibited weapons (automatic firearms) and four counts of possession of prohibited weapons (explosives), after investigators received advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby.

Thomas appeared before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court and was granted $800,000 bail with surety.

He is expected to return to court on October 7.

The investigation began when officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) began an audit at the business of a firearms dealer in Aranguez.

During the audit they noted several irregularities and searched the dealer's home, where they found four explosive devices and three prohibited guns.

ASP Birch of the PSB later received seven arrest warrants for Thomas, who went to Barbados. Authorities there detained him on October 5 and handed him over to Birch,

who travelled to Barbados.

The exercise that led to Thomas's arrest was led by W/Snr Supt Suzette Martin and acting Cpl Joefield.