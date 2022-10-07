Infiltrate gangs instead of spying on teachers

Ancel Roget - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I am not a fan of Ancel Roget but if what he said about Special Branch officers spying on teachers is true, then that is a serious issue.

This is a true indication of dictatorship and of the “big-brother” syndrome predicted in that famous book 1984. It seems teachers will now have to teach with the looming shadow of intimidation and dictatorship. How will they perform with police scrutinising their every word and movement? How will the female teachers teach when the young virile Special Branch guys keep asking for their phone number?

On the other hand, maybe some good can come out of this. The special spies will now observe how hard teachers work and what they have to face daily. Hopefully they will see how teachers have to use their own money to buy vital supplies for the school and the students, ranging from toilet paper to stationery, to lunches. The Special Branch guys will see how teachers are threatened and even assaulted by students and their vehicles scratched.

It would be good if the Special Branch police can assist the teachers by helping them correct homework, baby-sit students when the parents do not come to pick up their young ones on time, and so on.

But it would be nice if, instead of spying on teachers, the undercover police could infiltrate gangs in order to curb the violence that is plaguing hard-working citizens, including teachers.

SEXTON BLAKE

via e-mail