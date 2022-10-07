Hunters focus on Caroni river to find Theresa Lynch

SEARCH: Members of the Fire Service's Search and Rescue Unit during a search Wednesday night in the Surrey River in Lopinot for Theresa Lynch who was swept away earlier that day. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The search for missing Lopinot woman Theresa Lynch will continue on Friday morning at the Caroni river.

Lynch was swept away in floodwaters while she and her brother were crossing the Surrey river in Lopinot just after noon on Wednesday. Her brother tried to save her, but was injured by the force of the water pushing him against rocks. Searches on Wednesday into the late evening bore no fruit.

On Thursday morning police and fire officers, along with the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, relatives, friends and concerned residents, resumed searching as early as 9 am.

After hours of searching riverbeds and narrow streams, there was no sign of Lynch. The search was suspended just before 7.30 pm.

Lynch was washed away by strong currents while trying to cross the Surrey river, Surrey Village on Wednesday. Her brother William Ramlogan, who was with her, tried unsuccessfully to rescue her. On Thursday night head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambarat told Newsday the team covers the entire length of the Surrey river into the connected Arouca river. On Friday, he said, the team will make another attempt to find Lynch. "We will do an assessment of the searches over the past two days to decide what we can do on Friday.

"The Surrey area was searched yesterday and we are certain Theresa is nowhere in that area. Now we are looking at the Caroni river, which is still high and very dangerous to search at this time.

"What we plan to do on Friday is to use drone to do an assessment of the river and also to search for Theresa."