Dragon Boat Festival takes place this weekend

FLASHBACK: In this file photo,Team Aquaforce,of Tobago, competes at the Annual Dragon Boat Festival, at Pigeon Point, Tobago, on June 16,2018.

DRAGON BOAT Racing is back! The 15th annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival takes place on October 8 and 9 with dragon boat teams competing in various categories.

The popular sporting event hosted by the Chinese Bicentennial Limited (CBL) and the Trinidad and Tobago Dragon Boat Federation, in association with the Chinese Embassy, will take place at Skallywag Bay Adventure Park, Chaguaramas from 9 am each day.

The festival commemorates the 216th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of Chinese immigrants to TT.

The event is free of charge and open to the public, while there will be chinese food and delicacies on sale.

The CBL would like to thank the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, all the Chinese district, cultural and business associations and the Chinese business community, and Shield Security Services Limited for their generous support.