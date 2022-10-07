Dragon boat festival in Chaguaramas this weekend

File photo -

The 15th annual Chinese Arrival Dragon Boat Festival takes place on October 8 and 9 with teams competing in various categories.

The popular sporting event hosted by the Chinese Bicentennial Ltd (CBL) and the Trinidad and Tobago Dragon Boat Federation in association with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China will take place at Skallywag Bay Adventure Park, Chaguaramas.

Dragon boat races begin at 9 am on Saturday and continue throughout the day. On Sunday, races get going from 9 am and will continue with the finals in the afternoon.

At 10.30 am, the traditional dotting of the eyes will take place with Chinese cultural entertainment and martial arts throughout the day, a media release said.

The event is free and is open to the public.

Chinese food and delicacies will be on sale.

The festival commemorates the 216th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of 194 Chinese to arrive in TT on the ship, Fortitude, the release said.

The CBL expressed its thanks to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, all the Chinese district, cultural and business associations, the Chinese business community, and Shield Security Services Ltd for their generous support.