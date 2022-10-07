Curtains for Greedy People at SAPA

The cast of Greedy People. -

The curtain comes down for RS/RR Productions' latest play Greedy People at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando on October 8 and 9.

The play, written by Ricardo Samuel, takes a look at a deteriorating marriage in which a rich businessman runs the risk of losing a substantial part of his assets in divorce proceedings, with the proviso that the wife won't get anything if she is unfaithful.

Ingrid, a protective co-worker of the businessman, together with an eccentric private investigator, must get to the bottom of who is trying to rip off the business and determine if in fact there is a conspiracy. The twists and turns lead to a hilarious conclusion as people go to great lengths to do anything for money.

Greedy People is directed by Debra Boucaud-Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh. The cast includes Ragoobarsingh, Cecilia Salazar, Ria Ali, Corinne Browne Carmichael, Saul Ramlal and Andrew Friday

Showtime is 8.30 pm on October 8 and 6 pm on October 9.

Tickets for Greedy People are available at advertised outlets, online and the SAPA box office from 12-6 pm.