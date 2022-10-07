Bones found in Siparia may belong to missing man

South Western Division police found human remains in an overgrown area on Friday afternoon in Siparia.

Clothing found near the remains led police to believe the dead person might be missing retiree Orville "Ashley" Richards.

The 60-year-old father of three was last seen alive at around 1 pm on June 12 at his home at Penal Quinam Road in Mendez Village.

The police found the remains not far away at Deoraj Trace, off Penal Quinam Road.

A close female relative told Newsday she had just received the news and was heading to the site.

Richards retired as a security officer with the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd earlier this year. He lived with his common-law wife.

On June 12, he walked out of the house, saying he was going to check a nearby drain that had been recently dug.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black three-quarter pants and black garden boots.

Since his disappearance, the police as well as the NGO, Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat, have searched for Richards.

Investigations are ongoing.