Americans warned: Don't travel in Port of Spain

An aerial view of east Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS

WHILE the US State Department has this country ranked at Level II (exercise increased caution), the country's capital has been placed on Level IV, with the strict warning for Americans not to travel in Port of Spain.

The advisory was posted on October 5 on the US State Department's website.

The increased travel advisory warning on TT, the State Department said, is due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.

It warned Americans not to travel to: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain, due to crime.

The website said that TT's country summary is that violent crimes, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasions, and kidnapping, are common.

Gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.

The State Department warned: Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain, the State Department said.

It added that all US government personnel (working at the embassy and related field offices) are prohibited from travelling to Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah.

"After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches."

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, speaking on the TV6 news on Friday night, said he could not understand the reason or justification for the US travel advisory.

Hinds said that as far as terrorism was concerned he couldn't recall, within recent times, such acts taking place in this country. "As for kidnappings, some people blend kidnappings for ransom with kidnappings simplicita (abductions)."

With regard to the warning to stay away from the interior of the Queen's Park Savannah, Hinds said only on Friday he was in contact with Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob who said that based on statistics, there has been no major criminal acts in the Savannah.

He said he will speak with Cabinet colleagues on whether or not some kind of explanation should be sought from the US Government on this advisory, which has the potential to impact on TT's tourism potential, trade and other activities.

He also hit out at Trinbagonians – including members of the media – for bad-mouthing TT especially when conversing with foreigners.