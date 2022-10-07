Aftermath of tropical wave – Flash floods, water levels high in rivers

MAROONED: Rhadica Jagroop in her house in St Helena which was surrounded by flood waters on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

EVEN as the tropical wave known as Invest #91L left TT, both islands were still suffering the after effects on Thursday, with widespread reports of flash-flooding both in Trinidad and in Tobago, as well as rising water levels in all of the major rivers in Trinidad.

While the adverse weather yellow alert is set to end at 12 pm on Friday, as of Thursday evening, the riverine flood orange alert was very much still in effect. Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi confirmed at his press conference on Thursday that the soil is water-saturated.

Truckloads of material had to be brought in to help contain weakened areas of the Caroni River embankment on Thursday as water threatened to overspill at New Street Extension, Caroni.

Shortly before 6 pm, workers and contractors from the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation began to pile material to stop the flow of water .

Earlier, residents and other volunteers used sandbags to temporarily block the flow water.

Officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government as well as from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management were on hand to monitor the work and rising level of the river.

Residents said the embankment needed urgent repair since 2018 but their pleas for help from authorities fell on deaf ears.

Persistent showers on Wednesday and overnight rain from a tropical wave dumped significant rainfall over the last 48 hours.

Parts of El Carmen Village, St Helena and other districts were affected by rising floods on Thursday.

Flooding was still reported in various parts of East Trinidad including in Sangre Grande, Mayaro, Arouca, Lopinot and other areas.

Over in Tobago, workers from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and other co-ordinating agencies were busy in the field attending to reports throughout the island.

These ranged from flash and residential flooding to landslides and fallen trees. TEMA director Allan Stewart said the agency had received over 188 reports.

"There has been a gross increase in the number if reports we have had so far," Stewart said. Of that figure, he added, more than 50 involved landslides and damage to residential properties. Stewart said the agency responded to several reports of road blockages in Betsy's Hope and some north side villages.

He added in some instances, Defence Force Reserves were mobilised to assist in situations which required manpower.

Fallen trees were reported at Cinnamon Hill Road and Signal Hill near the Happy Haven School.

TEMA also got reports of an unknown substance on the roadway at Bacolet Extension Road and at Mason Hall. This resulted in several accidents taking place. Stewart said damage assessments are ongoing.

(Reporting by DARREN BAHAW and COREY CONNELLY)